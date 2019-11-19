Atiku’s Close Aide Dies In Dubai

Umar Pariya, a close aide of Atiku Abubakar, former vice-president, has died in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Pariya was said to have died on Tuesday, after an illness which kept him on life support for two weeks before his eventual demise.

Peoples Democracy Party, PDP faithful such as Yakubu Dogara, former speaker of the House of Representatives, Bola Tinubu, a national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, have since taken to social media to mourn Pariya.

Tinubu said: ” I’m deeply saddened by the death of Umar Pariya. I knew him very well. He was very cerebral. An excellent human being, Umar Pariya had a welcoming and accommodating spirit. May his soul rest in the bosom of the Lord.”

