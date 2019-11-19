Blackface Finally Drags 2face To Court Over ‘Song Theft’

by Olayemi Oladotun

Controversial singer, Blackface has revealed that his lawyers have filed his claims against 2face Idibia in court over song theft.

Tuface
Nigeria Singers Blackface and Tuface

Recall that some days ago, 2face dared his former colleague to sue him to court following constant attacks on his personality.

In a new twist, the singer took to his social media page, where he also revealed that he waited this long before dragging 2face to court as a way of ensuring they avoided such a situation.

See post below:

Blackface
Blackface Instagram’s post
