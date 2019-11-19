Blackface Finally Drags 2face To Court Over ‘Song Theft’

Controversial singer, Blackface has revealed that his lawyers have filed his claims against 2face Idibia in court over song theft.

Recall that some days ago, 2face dared his former colleague to sue him to court following constant attacks on his personality.

In a new twist, the singer took to his social media page, where he also revealed that he waited this long before dragging 2face to court as a way of ensuring they avoided such a situation.

