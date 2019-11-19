Naked Woman Thrown Out Of Moving Car At Ajah Gradually Recovering (Photos)

by Valerie Oke

Recall the naked girl dumped along the road at Ajah, Lagos who hit the internet back in October causing quite a stir? Well here’s what she looks like now.

Ene, who was found at Jubilee Bridge, Ajah, with no clothes on, looking skinny,  has been at a rehab centre and she definitely looks better.

Different people gave differing accounts of how she came to be found at the bridge. As her story went viral, help came in the form of a kind Nigerian woman who rushed her to the hospital and got her medical treatment. One month after, Ene is recovering and looks way better than she did only weeks ago.

Take a look at some of her latest photos

