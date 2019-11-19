Ghanaian Actress, Princess Shyngle Blasts Ex-Boyfriend For Cheating On Her

by Michael Isaac
Princess Shyngle
Actress Princess Shyngle

Ghanaian actress Princess Shyngle has taken to Instagram to drag her ex-lover.

Taking to Instagram, she called him a liar and accused him of cheating on her.

The video which was shared on the Internet showed the ex-lover pleading to her to forgive him or block him.

Information Nigeria recalls that her relationship was cut short only one month after her engagement with the man.

Recall also that she ended things with him because of he allegedly cheated on her.

See Photo Here:

Princess Shyngle
The Actress Post

Watch The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram

Actress PrincesShyngle blasts her ex

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

  • This is just a new format of movie because a Senegalese man can never kill him self because a woman,please go to Senegal and see billions of girls like her younger , hotter and sweeter.Stop playing with Ghanaian emotions

