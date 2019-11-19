Ghanaian Actress, Princess Shyngle Blasts Ex-Boyfriend For Cheating On Her

Ghanaian actress Princess Shyngle has taken to Instagram to drag her ex-lover.

Taking to Instagram, she called him a liar and accused him of cheating on her.

The video which was shared on the Internet showed the ex-lover pleading to her to forgive him or block him.

READ ALSO – Princess Shyngle Breaks One-Month-Old Engagement Over Fraud, Infidelity

Information Nigeria recalls that her relationship was cut short only one month after her engagement with the man.

Recall also that she ended things with him because of he allegedly cheated on her.

See Photo Here:

Watch The Video Here: