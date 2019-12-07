Atiku Abubakar Condemns DSS Court Invasion

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on Friday said he experienced “extreme anguish of spirit” while watching the invasion of the Federal High Court, Abuja, by operatives of the Department of State Service.

Omoyele Sowore was freed on Thursday evening, but during a court appearance on Friday (today), DSS operatives disrupted court sitting as they attempted to rearrest him.

The activist was later whisked away by the security agency despite protracted efforts by his supporters to prevent the arrest.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Friday, the former presidential candidate, in a series of tweets, condemned the court invasion, comparing the Nigerian situation to dictatorship.

See his tweets below:

Today, I am in extreme anguish of spirit having watched the unfortunate drama that played itself out at the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, in which agents of the state caused a commotion in court in order to frustrate a judgment of a court of competent authority. — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) December 6, 2019

Never in the history of Nigerian democracy has a judge been treated in such a disdainful and brazen attack on not just her person and office, but on the entire judiciary. This is unacceptable. It is a rape on the sanctity of the court. — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) December 6, 2019

I call for an immediate inquiry to be set up to identify those responsible for the maltreatment meted out to Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu and the desecration of her court, and indeed the Nigerian judiciary. They must be sanctioned to the highest extent permissible by our laws. — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) December 6, 2019

We cannot have a situation where our government is quick to obey foreign court orders and even quicker to disobey domestic court orders. This is symptomatic of a mindset that is servile to foreign powers and brutal to Nigerians. — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) December 6, 2019