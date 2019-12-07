Atiku Abubakar Condemns DSS Court Invasion

by Olayemi Oladotun

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on Friday said he experienced “extreme anguish of spirit” while watching the invasion of the Federal High Court, Abuja, by operatives of the Department of State Service.

Atiku
People’s Democratic Party Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar

Omoyele Sowore was freed on Thursday evening, but during a court appearance on Friday (today), DSS operatives disrupted court sitting as they attempted to rearrest him.

The activist was later whisked away by the security agency despite protracted efforts by his supporters to prevent the arrest.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Friday, the former presidential candidate, in a series of tweets, condemned the court invasion, comparing the Nigerian situation to dictatorship.

See his tweets below:

