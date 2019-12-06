This Is A Desecration Of The Judiciary: Lawmaker On Sowore’s Rearrest

by Verity Awala
Akin Alabi
Akin Alabi

Federal lawmaker, Akin Alabi says the Department of State Service(DSS) must explain why Omoyele Sowore, the convener of RevolutionNow movement was rearrested.

Mr Alabi, who is currently representing Egbeda Ona, federal constituency at the House of Representatives said the reason the country’s secret service would give must be a huge one.

In a tweet on Friday, Alabi described the arrest which happened right inside a court of law as the desecration of the judiciary.

He tweeted: The DSS will have to explain why Sowore was rearrested. And the reason has to be HUGE. We just debated on the floor yesterday about separation of powers but this is a desecration of the judiciary. No matter whose side you are on, this cannot be right in anyway.

