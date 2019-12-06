Nigerians React As DSS Rearrest Sowore Inside Courtroom

by Valerie Oke
Omoyele Sowore in the courtroom
Omoyele Sowore in the courtroom

Barely 24 hours after the DSS released the convener of RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore, the security agency has re-arrested him again.

Information Nigeria gathered that Sowore was re-arrested inside the courtroom on Friday, 6th December, during the continuation of his trial.

Read Also: Half-Naked Women Protest At Abuja High Court; Demand Immediate Release Of Sowore (Video)

As a result of this, Nigerians have taken to their Twitter handle to react, pointing out that clearly, democracy is in danger in the country.

What Nigerians are saying;

#Revolutionnow, DSS, Omoyele Sowore
