Nigerians React As DSS Rearrest Sowore Inside Courtroom

Barely 24 hours after the DSS released the convener of RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore, the security agency has re-arrested him again.

Information Nigeria gathered that Sowore was re-arrested inside the courtroom on Friday, 6th December, during the continuation of his trial.

Read Also: Half-Naked Women Protest At Abuja High Court; Demand Immediate Release Of Sowore (Video)

As a result of this, Nigerians have taken to their Twitter handle to react, pointing out that clearly, democracy is in danger in the country.

What Nigerians are saying;

He came for MNK you played the tribal card. He came for Dasuki you said they are of the same Hausa. He came for El Zazaky you played the Sunni Vs Shiites card. Now he’s out to hold Sowore incommunicado & you’re trying to spin the story around? Call Buhari a TYRANT for once!! — 🇳🇬 NEFERTITI – (The beautiful one has come)🇺🇸 (@firstladyship) December 6, 2019

The desecration of the courtroom today by men of DSS is sad. The forceful re-arrest of Sowore, hours after his release is depressing. Ladies and gentlemen, it is official. A tyrant lives in the Presidential Villa. — Young Otutu (@YoungOtutu) December 6, 2019

All of you who think this is Sowore’s business, not yours, are making a deadly mistake.

If you cannot put 2015 behind you, and condemn what is happening in 2019, something worse will happen in 2020, and it will eventually get to you. But y’all do you, sha. https://t.co/u5iCmsUHz8 — Andy Obuoforibo (@andyRoidO) December 6, 2019