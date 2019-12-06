Sowore’s Rearrest: Nigerians Used Their Hands To Elect A Snake As President: Omokri

by Valerie Oke
Omoyele Sowore while DSS tried to arrest him
Omoyele Sowore while DSS tried to arrest him

Following the now-viral news that Omoyele Sowore, convener of ReviolutionNow, has been rearrested by DSS inside the courtroom, Reno Omokri(a former presidential aide) has reacted by saying Nigerians used their own hands to elect a king and as such he does not have much to say.

Read Also: DSS Allegedly Attempts To Rearrest Sowore (Photos)

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he concluded by asking them to enjoy the lovely bite from the snake.

He wrote:

“All these people asking me to talk, what do you expect me to say? You willingly used your own hand to make a snake your king and you are surprised when it is biting everybody? What else do you expect from a snake, than to bite? Enjoy your snake!”

