Difference Between The Rich And Poor, By Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri
Nigerian author, Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, a popular social media commentator has stated that both the rich and the poor have the same 24 hours adding that none have more time than the other.

However, he stated that the difference between the two is how they invest their time.

“The Rich don’t have more time than the poor. We each have 24 hours. The difference between is how we invest time. Christ spent a lot of time teaching about money because He knows if you don’t control money, money will control you and lead you to sin.”

