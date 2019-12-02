Ballon D’or 2019: Liverpool Goalie, Alisson Becker Named Best Goal Keeper

by Olayemi Oladotun

Liverpool goalkeeper, Alisson Becker has been named as the best goalkeeper in the world at the Ballon D’or ceremony.

The Brazilian was a crucial figure in Liverpool’s Champions League triumph at the conclusion of 2018-19, as well as the Reds’ club-record total of 97 points in the Premier League.

Alisson went on to play every minute of his country’s victorious Copa America campaign in the summer, recording five clean sheets and conceding only once in the tournament.

He adds the Yachine Trophy, a goalkeeper-specific accompaniment to the Ballon d’Or – named after Lev Yashin, the only goalkeeper ever to have won the main prize – to his Champions League Goalkeeper of the Season and Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper awards.

