Half Naked Women Protest At Abuja High Court; Demand Immediate Release Of Sowore (Video)

Some half-naked women have besieged the Abuja high court, venue of Sowore‘s trial, to call for his immediate and unconditional release.

They made the demand after the judge ordered the DSS to release the embattled owner of SaharaReporters within 24 hours.

In the video, the half-naked women were seen carrying placards and demonstrating peacefully while calling for his immediate release.

The protest is coming a few hours after his mum made a passionate appeal to the DSS to release her son to her.

Watch the video below: