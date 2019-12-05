Half Naked Women Protest At Abuja High Court; Demand Immediate Release Of Sowore (Video)

by Eyitemi Majeed
Omoyele Sowor
Sahara Reporters Publisher,  Omoyele Sowore

Some half-naked women have besieged the Abuja high court, venue of Sowore‘s trial, to call for his immediate and unconditional release.

They made the demand after the judge ordered the DSS to release the embattled owner of SaharaReporters within 24 hours.

In the video, the half-naked women were seen carrying placards and demonstrating peacefully while calling for his immediate release.

Read Also: ‘If Omoyele Sowore Was Igbo, He Would Have Been Released By Now’ – Reno Omokri

The protest is coming a few hours after his mum made a passionate appeal to the DSS to release her son to her.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
#Revolutionnow, Omoyele Sowore
