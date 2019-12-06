Oshoala Listed In UK Guardian’s 100 Best Female Footballers Of 2019

by Olayemi Oladotun

Super Falcons striker, Asisat Oshoala has been ranked as number 55 on the Guardian’s list of 100 best female footballers of 2019.

Asisat Oshoala
Asisat Oshoala

The Barcelona forward and Malawian scoring sensation, Tabitha Chawinga are the only Africans in the list.

Also Read: Asisat Oshoala Scores As Barcelona Romps To Victory In UWCL

Oshoala, who was at number 86 on the 2018 list, moved up 31 places this year to become the highest ranked African.

In contrast, Chawinga, who was the highest ranked African last year at number 71, fell 24 places to number 95 on the 2019 list.

Sam Kerr of Australia was listed as the best female player for 2019, while Lucy Bronze of England and Meghan Rapinoe of the US finished second and third.

See post below:

Asisat Oshoala
Guardian’s Best 100 female players
Asisat Oshoala
Guardian’s Best 100 female players
Tags from the story
Asisat Oshoala, Super Falcons
0

You may also like

World Cup: Public Match Viewing Centres Canceled In Adamawa

Pep Guardiola Named Manager Of The Month

Hughes Grateful To Moses For ‘His Best Performance’ Against Everton

5 Reasons Why Manchester Would Struggle Against Leicester Today

Martino Signs a Two-Year Contract With Barcelona.

Fàbregas Wants Old Trafford Move – Reports

Mourinho – Chelsea Prefer The ‘Driving Seat’ But Have ‘A Long Way To Go’

‘Good Bye Lopetegui’ Fans Want Real Madrid’s New Coach Sacked For Dismal Performance

2018 World Cup Group: See Full Draws of 32 Teams

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *