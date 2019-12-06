Oshoala Listed In UK Guardian’s 100 Best Female Footballers Of 2019

Super Falcons striker, Asisat Oshoala has been ranked as number 55 on the Guardian’s list of 100 best female footballers of 2019.

The Barcelona forward and Malawian scoring sensation, Tabitha Chawinga are the only Africans in the list.

Oshoala, who was at number 86 on the 2018 list, moved up 31 places this year to become the highest ranked African.

In contrast, Chawinga, who was the highest ranked African last year at number 71, fell 24 places to number 95 on the 2019 list.

Sam Kerr of Australia was listed as the best female player for 2019, while Lucy Bronze of England and Meghan Rapinoe of the US finished second and third.

