Nigerians Throw Mud At Osinbajo For Staying Silent As DSS Disobey Court Orders

Following the rearrest of Omoyele Sowore, convener of the RevolutionNow movement, Nigerians have taken to Twitter to call out Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for being silent in the “face of anarchy”.

Osinbajo, the number two citizen of the country, a professor of law and Senior Advocate of Nigeria(SAN) is being dragged through the mud for not ” taking a stand” while the judiciary is being desecrated.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, many posited that it was shameful that the vice president who should know better being a lawyer has remained aloof as the Department of State Services, DSS, trample on the rule of law.

See some reactions

Just a reminder. Vice President Osinbajo is a Senior Pastor and he's also a SAN. — Ossy 👻 (@badniggafela) December 6, 2019

Lol Keyamo, Sagay and Osinbajo are clowns sha. I hope people never forget the roles they played in legitimizing this nonsense. — Tamunodenyefa (@prayziz) December 6, 2019

That serpentine Osinbajo will come out now with smiles and dry jokes and you all will forget that he is a Professor of Law who should have nothing to do with this autocracy if he had any shred of honour. — Edward Israel-Ayide (@wildeyeq) December 6, 2019

Watch how Sowore was Re-arrested in the court after being released last night. How's Sowore a threat to national security? Meanwhile we have a VP Osinbajo who's a Professor of Law? Congratulations Sir Buhari. #FreeSoworeNow #FreeSowore pic.twitter.com/dJXeI5JKE5 — Tosin Olugbenga (@TosinOlugbenga) December 6, 2019

DSS went in hot, gun blazing inside a Federal High Court to manhandle & abduct a citizen,chasing a sitting judge away 4rm her court room. My take; 1- The VP who happened to be a SAN should resign b4 close of work today 2- Impeachment Proceedings should begin on @NGRPresident — Mr Integrity (@Intergrity56) December 6, 2019

Hope…. Tinubu, Fayemi, Fashola, Osinbajo are all silent because they hope Buhari will handover to them. Elrufai is silent because he hopes to inherit the type of tyrannical power that Buhari possesses. At the end of the day, things could end in a flash just like Abacha… — Gege (@nigeriasbest) December 6, 2019

I don't know what you guys expect Osinbajo to say or do when Buhari is desecrating the sanctity of the judiciary. Osinbajo answers to Buhari, he is a mere errand VP, a condolence minister. If he says too much, Buhari will give him the Sowore treatment and the SW will do nothing. — Kelvin Odanz (@MrOdanz) December 6, 2019