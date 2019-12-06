Nigerians Throw Mud At Osinbajo For Staying Silent As DSS Disobey Court Orders

by Verity Awala
VP Yemi Osinbajo
VP Yemi Osinbajo

Following the rearrest of Omoyele Sowore, convener of the RevolutionNow movement, Nigerians have taken to Twitter to call out Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for being silent in the “face of anarchy”.

Osinbajo, the number two citizen of the country, a professor of law and Senior Advocate of Nigeria(SAN) is being dragged through the mud for not ” taking a stand” while the judiciary is being desecrated.

Read Also: ‘I Will Not Give Up’ Omoyele Sowore Vows (Video)

Taking to Twitter on Friday, many posited that it was shameful that the vice president who should know better being a lawyer has remained aloof as the Department of State Services, DSS, trample on the rule of law.

See some reactions

 

Tags from the story
Department of State Services (DSS), Omoyele Sowore, Yemi Osinbajo
0

You may also like

Astro Labe explains why he headbutted former prime minister

kenya airways

FG may sanction Kenyan Airline for bringing in corpse from Ebola infected country

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 20th January

NECO releases June/July 2017 examination results

Adekunle Gold

Highlife Singer, Songwriter, Graphic Designer…Adekunle Gold — Living Legend In Nigeria’s Music Industry

World Cup Bets Gulped $453.4billion

Seven persons arrested for the alleged murder of Uniben professor

Emir of Kano gives President Buhari full support

Kemi Olunloyo granted bail of N1 million

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *