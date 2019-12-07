NBA Calls For Suspension Of DSS DG, Bichi

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has advocated for the immediate suspension of Yusuf Bichi, director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS).

This was in reaction to hoe Omoyele Sowore, convener of the revolutionnow Movement was rearrested right within a federal high court in Abuja on Friday.

The operatives of the secret service stormed the court and rearrested Sowore, who was briefly released from a detention 124 days after.

However, Kunle Edun, the national publicity secretary of the association, in a statement, described the agency under Bichi as “brutish and irresponsible”.

“The NBA finds it disgraceful that this ‘court riot’ occasioned by the high handedness and insensitivity of the security operatives interrupted judicial proceedings and made the Presiding Judge abandon judicial proceedings because of safety concerns,” the statement read.

“The Nigerian Bar Association strongly condemns the action of the Department of State Security, which is another in the series of impunity and lawlessness exhibited by the DSS. The invasion of the court by the agency of the Federal Government of Nigeria runs contrary to the avowed assurances of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that he will ensure that the Federal Government and agencies under it obey court orders.

“The NBA urges all Nigerians to be alive to their responsibilities as citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and is ready to partner with all Nigerians and civil society organisations to ensure that the rights of Nigerians as guaranteed by Chapter 4 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended are not trampled upon by any agency of government. The NBA therefore, demands as follows:

“1. That the Federal Government of Nigeria and the National Assembly immediately investigate the shameful conduct by the DSS and ensure that all persons found culpable are duly punished in accordance with the law.

“2. The immediate suspension of the Director-General of the Department of State Security from office. We make this demand bearing in mind the fact that the DSS under his leadership has established itself as a brutish and irresponsible agency that derives immense pleasure from violating the fundamental rights of Nigerians and disrespecting court orders.

“3. That the National Assembly should review the laws setting up the DSS and indeed all security agencies in Nigeria with a view to repositioning them to be more responsible and responsive to the public.

“4. That the Attorney General of the Federation, being the Chief Law officer of the Federation takes over all the political cases or cases involving politically exposed persons presently handled by the DSS.”