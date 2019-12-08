Nigeria Doesn’t Deserve Anthony Joshua: Daddy Freeze

by Eyitemi Majeed
Controversial on-air personality, Daddy Freeze, has reacted to Anthony Joshua‘s victory over Andy Ruiz by stating Nigeria does not deserve the heavyweight champion because no local station was able to air the highly-rated fight.

However, he went on to send his congratulatory message in an Instagram post.

Joshua defeated Andy Ruiz by unanimous point decision to reclaim his heavyweight titles.

He wrote:

“Congrats Anthony Joshua, Nigeria doesn’t deserve you. Ordinary to show your match live them no fit! Shame on everyone who could but didn’t!”

 

