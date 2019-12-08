‘Do They Think We Are All Dummies?’ – Bishop Oyedepo Speaks On Social Media Bill

by Michael Isaac
David Oyedepo
Bishop David Oyedepo

Popular Nigerian pastor, Bishop David Oyedepo, has again spoken about the social media bill.

The senior pastor of the Living Faith Church Worldwide has again deep-rooted his opinion against the proposed Social Media Bill being deliberated upon in the Nigerian Senate.

The social media bill has passed the second reading in the Senate and Nigerians are, however, not agreeing with it

Speaking at a programme in his church, Oyedepo said what the Federal government should look out for is hate acts and not hate speech. According to him, hate act which is witnessed in many parts of the country is far worse than hate speech.

He said: “They are looking for hate speech, they are not looking for hate act. Which one is worse, hate speech or hate act? They’ll see somebody and cut his head and you’re free and they’ll see somebody and say you’re stupid then you die. Can you imagine that? It is a stone-age mentality. But I think we’re free from it now, but there is nothing wrong in trying to make attempt. Do they think we are all dummies?”

Watch The Video Here:

