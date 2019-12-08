Nigerian Man Disfigures Girlfriend’s Body Over Alleged Infidelity (Graphic Photo)

by Michael Isaac

A young man has been arrested by the police after he was nabbed to have disfigured the whole body of his supposed girlfriend.

From the video shared he was seen explains what had happened and how he ended up pouring a corrosive fuel on the lady.

The young man, identified as Victor Orji had accused her of infidelity and had did what he did out of annoyance.

Also, from the graphic photo shared, the lady was seen in a very disturbing manner as her skin had already peeled away.

See Photos Here:

Nigerian man
Victor Orji
Nigerian man
The Victim

Watch The Video Here:

