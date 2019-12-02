South African Police Sentenced To 30 Years For Killing Nigerian Man

A South African police constable, Austin Luciano Reynold, has been found guilty and sentenced to 30 years in prison for killing Ebuka Okoli, a Nigerian.

Reynold was sentenced on Monday, after he was pronounced guilty of all four charges preferred against him last week.

The police officer(24) was charged with murder and three charges of robbery.

Okoli. from Anambra state, who lived in Durban, a coastal city in Kwa Zulu-Natal province in South Africa, was shot at close range and robbed by the policeman during an unauthorised raid in 2018.

Reynold’s accomplice in the raid, Brinley Pallo testified against him while giving his testimony before Shyam Gyanda, the presiding judge, on Friday.