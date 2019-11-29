South African Police Found Guilty Of Killing Nigerian Man

by Verity Awala
Unidentified person cuffed behind back

A South African police officer, Austin Luciano Reynold(24), has been found guilty of the murder of Ebuka Okoli, a Nigerian.

The police constable was said to have murdered Okoli in Durban, Kwa Zulu Natal, in 2018.

According to report, Okoli was shot at close range during an unauthorised raid by Reynold in the community where he resides.

Reynold was said to have been handcuffed, robbed by the police officer who was off duty at the time of the raid.

Shyam Gyanda, the presiding judge, during the trial on Friday, found the officer guilty on all four charges preferred against him, one charge of murder and three charges of robbery.

 

