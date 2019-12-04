M.I Abaga Knocks Festus Keyamo Over Comment On Social Media Bill

by Temitope Alabi

Rapper MI Abaga has taken to Twitter to slam Festus Keyamo, SAN, for his stance on the ‘Social Media Bill’ aimed at gaging Nigerians.

Keyamo had tweeted against social media activists who clamoured for the bill to be thrown out of the senate to first unblock those they blocked for opposing them.

Read Also: See Old Photo Of M.I That Got Everyone Talking

He tweeted: “Those so-called overnight Social Media ‘activists’ who oppose the Social Media Bill should first stop blocking those who irritate them with insults, unblock all those they have blocked and apologise to them. You can’t be intolerant and ask others to be. Practice what you preach.”

Responding to this MI Abaga pointed out that: “I’m sure you can see the difference esteemed sir. Blocking people (which is so much fun by the way) doesn’t infringe on the other persons right to say what they want to say.. I don’t have to listen to you isn’t the same as I won’t allow you speak #SayNoToSocialMediaBill.”
Tags from the story
festus keyamo, M.I, Social Media Bill
0

You may also like

PDP welcomes Atiku Abubakar return

TRAGIC: Air Chief Marshal Loses Head To Helicopter Blade In Borno

Gov. Fayose arrive Abuja to support Nnamdi Kanu

Man dupes his sister, saying he can cure marine spirit

Suspected thief severely dealt with after a failed robbery operation at a house in Port-Harcourt

Troops neutralize 4 Boko Haram Terrorist, capture Ameer & rescue 212 hostages

BBNaija Mercy before she got into the house

Video Of Mercy’s BBNaija Audition Before She Was Chosen

Two Chinese citizens killed in Pakistan

80 million Nigerians are expected to vote in 2019 – INEC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *