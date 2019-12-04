Juliet Ibrahim Dances As Her 2019 Resolution Comes To Pass (Video)

Popular Ghanian actress, Juliet Ibrahim seems to be rounding up the year pretty sooner than everyone else, as she celebrates achieving one of her aims for this year.

The actress took to her Instagram page to show her off her newly acquired dancing skills.

According to the curvy actress, one of her resolutions for this year is to learn how to dance the trendy Nigerian dance step known as Zanku, made popular by rapper, Zlatan Ibile since 2018.

She excitedly wrote:

Watch the video below: