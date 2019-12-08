Anthony Joshua Clips Andy Ruiz Face With Sucker Punches (Video)

Nigerian born British boxer, Anthony Joshua, has reclaimed his World heavyweight title from Andy Ruiz after a unanimous decision.

The talented boxer clearly came into the match with a plan as he kept his opponent at bay during the clash and ensured he avoided getting punched by him.

Joshua, on the other hand, kept dancing with some lovely footwork and ensured he hit Andy Ruiz at will so as to garner points.

In one of his hits in round 7, Andy Ruiz got some heavy sucker punches on his face but the strong Mexican kept his ground.

