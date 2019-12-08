Anthony Joshua Clips Andy Ruiz Face With Sucker Punches (Video)

by Eyitemi Majeed
Anthony Joshua
Anthony Joshua

Nigerian born British boxer, Anthony Joshua, has reclaimed his World heavyweight title from Andy Ruiz after a unanimous decision.

The talented boxer clearly came into the match with a plan as he kept his opponent at bay during the clash and ensured he avoided getting punched by him.

Joshua, on the other hand, kept dancing with some lovely footwork and ensured he hit Andy Ruiz at will so as to garner points.

Read Also: ‘No Fear In My Eyes’, Says Anthony Joshua Ahead Of Showdown With Andy Ruiz

In one of his hits in round 7, Andy Ruiz got some heavy sucker punches on his face but the strong Mexican kept his ground.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
andy ruiz, Anthony Joshua
0

You may also like

Pele In Stable Condition After Surgery

Enyeama, Oshoala King and Queen at Nigeria Pitch Awards

Jersey Bamboozled Nigeria to Assume Top of ICC WCL Division 6 Table.

Chinese Super League suspend Villas-Boas and Hulk

Ivanovic Thrashes Svitolina to Set Up Safarova Semis

Kenyan Manchester United Fan Commits Suicide Over Loss To Newcastle

Cricket: Nigeria Gets Off to a Losing Start in Malaysia

Kwara United involved in a ghastly motor accident

Sunday Oliseh hilariously congratulates France on their victory

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *