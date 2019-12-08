Ronaldo Scores As Juventus Unbeaten Run Ends

by Olayemi Oladotun

Cristiano Ronaldo ended his four games goalless run in the month of November as he opened the scoring for Juventus against Lazio.

The Portuguese in the 25th minute opened the scoring when he finished off a glorious one-two with Rodrigo Bentancur, before Luiz Felipe’s header on the stroke of half time levelled things up.

Sergei Milinkovic-Savic and Felipe Caicedo’s second half strikes subjected Juventus to their first defeat of the season and lift the Rome club to third place in Serie A.

Juan Cuadrado was sent off in the 69th minute for a professional foul, the referee originally ruled it to be a yellow card but it was overturned with the help of VAR.

This defeat condemns Juventus to their first league loss of the season.

