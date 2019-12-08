Lionel Messi’s Hatrick Leads Barcelona To Victory

by Olayemi Oladotun

Barcelona forward, Lionel Messi produced an outstanding performance few days after winning his sixth Ballon D’or title.

Real Madrid‘s victory against Espanyol had moved top of the league temporarily with three points ahead of Barca.

However, the Argentine scored a Hatrick, after goalkeeper, Marc Andre Ter Stegen set up Antoine Griezmann for the opener.

Luis Suarez also got himself on the scoresheet with a deft flick to put the Catalonia club 3 goals ahead.

Lionel Messi now has 12 goals from 9 La Liga matches after missing the first months of the season.

