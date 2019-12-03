Ballon D’or 2019: Lionel Messi Wins Best Player Award For The Sixth Time

by Olayemi Oladotun

Barcelona forward and skipper, Lionel Messi beat Virgil van Dijk to the Ballon d’Or to win football’s most prestigious individual prize for a record sixth time.

The Barcelona and Argentina skipper picks up his unprecedented sixth Ballon d’or award after winning in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2015.

The diminutive forward finished ahead of Liverpool’s defender, Virgil Van Dijk, forward, Sadio Mane and arch rival, Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Argentine is adding this to the growing list of international football awards he has received this year, such as the FIFA Best Player Award and UEFA Best forward award.

