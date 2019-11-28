Lionel Messi Sets Unprecedented Champions League Record

Lionel Messi scored on his 700th Barcelona appearance as they reached the knockout stages of the Champions League with a win over Borussia Dortmund.

The Argentine, who has now scored 114 goals in the competition, and his 613th goal for the Catalonia club.

He assisted Luis Suarez for the opener, with the Uruguay forward finding the bottom left corner of the Dortmund goal, moments after being caught offside when converting another Messi pass.

Messi doubled the hosts’ lead four minutes later, registering his 613th goal for the club, with a left-foot effort from eight yards.

Antoine Griezmann completed a comfortable evening for Ernesto Valverde’s side, with his rasping drive into the bottom right corner coming from another incisive Messi pass.

England winger Jadon Sancho pulled a goal back for Dortmund.

The Argentine became the first player to score against 34 teams in the European competition.