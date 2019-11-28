Chelsea Survives Ignominious Champions League Exit With Draw

by Olayemi Oladotun

Chelsea stumbled to an entertaining draw at Valencia in an incident-packed match and will have to wait till the final match day for qualification.

Tammy Abraham
Chelsea striker, Tammy Abraham

The Blues looked set for a place in the last 16 after Christian Pulisic gave them a second-half lead and Kepa Arrizabalaga saved Daniel Parejo’s penalty.

But with eight minutes remaining, Daniel Wass’ intended cross from the right bamboozled Kepa, who appeared to misjudge its flight.

Valencia, who created several clear-cut opportunities during the match, then spoilt Chelsea’s night when Dane Wass fortuitously found the net with his deep cross.

Tammy Abraham suffered a serious stomach injury towards the end of the first half.

