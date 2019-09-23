Lionel Messi Wins 6th Ballon D’or

FC Barcelona striker, Lionel Messi, has picked up his 6th Ballon D’or award ahead of eternal rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Liverpool striker, Van Dijk.

The duo of Messi and Portuguese International, Cristiano Ronaldo, were tied at 5 Ballon D’or award each before the Argentine magician picked up his 6th.

According to FIFA release, Lionel Messi voted Cristiano Ronaldo while the Portuguese didn’t take any chance as he snubbed the Argentine in his pick.

As a result of the new win, the Argentine is now the first player on the planet to win six Ballon D’or.