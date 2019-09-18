I Deserve To Win More Ballon d’Or Ahead Of Messi: Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus player who says he has to win more Ballon d’Or awards ahead of Lionel Messi before he retires so that he would retire as the greatest player of all time.

There has always been stiff competition between the Portuguese player and Lionel Messi, an Argentine footballer who also plays for Barcelona.

The Ballon d’Or is an annual football award presented by France Football, a French weekly magazine.

“Messi is a fantastic guy, a fantastic player. He’s in the history of football – but I think I have to have six or seven or eight to be above him,” he told Piers Morgan in an interview.

“I would love it and I think I deserve it.

“My relationship with him is, we are not friends, but we have shared this stage for 15 years.

“I have a good relationship with him and I know that he has pushed me to be a better player and I have pushed him to be a better player as well. ”

“I’m sure I’m in the history of football for what I have done and what I’m continuing to do, but one of the best players in history,” Ronaldo continued.

“For me, the number one in history, but for some fans, if the number one is another one and I’m second, it doesn’t matter.

“I know I’m in the history of football as one of the greatest ever.”

Both players have five Ballon d’Or awards each to their name, winning the award for 10 consecutive years before Real Madrid’s Luka Modric won it in 2018.