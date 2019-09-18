See Photos, Videos Of R.Kelly In Prison Outfit, Handcuffs As He Appears In Court

by Michael
R.Kelly Prison Outfit
R. Kelly

A shared photo and video of RnB star, R. Kelly arraigned before a Cook County judge on Tuesday in prison outfit, has sparked up good, bad and ugly memories surrounding the singer.

A major highlight of the court session the handcuffed singer appeared in was the Judge’s refusal to increase the $1 million bond on his pending sex abuse cases.

READ ALSO – BREAKING: R Kelly slammed with 11 new counts of sexual assault and abuse

Though prosecutors at the Leighton Criminal Court Building did not reveal how much they wanted to increase Kelly’s bond, it was also learnt that the presiding Judge also shot down an unusual bid by a woman who posted Kelly’s bond in February but now wants her $100,000 back.

Here are photos of the singer in prison outfit below;

R.Kelly Prison Outfit
R. Kelly In Prison Outfit
R.Kelly Prison Outfit
R. Kelly

Watch The Video Here:

0

