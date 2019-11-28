Domestic Violence: Woman Kills Husband By Squeezing His Balls

by Temitope Alabi
The Edo state police command has arrested a woman for allegedly killing her husband by squeezing his male member until he passed out.

The suspect, Ekhator, reportedly had an issue with her husband after accusing him of infidelity.

Things got out of hand after the man returned home and slapped his wife when they got into a heated argument.

The woman wasted no time reaching for his trousers to squeeze his penis and testicles until he collapsed at their home in Ukhiri community, Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area, Edo State.

The man was confirmed dead at the hospital.

Upon arrest, the suspect blamed her actions on the devil.

Men of the Homicide Department in the Edo State Police Command are said to be investigating the incident.

