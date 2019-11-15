Lionel Messi Reveals Only Player He Once Begged For A Shirt Swap

Six times Ballon D’or winner, Lionel Messi, has stated that he is not a fan of asking for a shirt swap but did it once because he could not resist the temptation to have Zinedine Zidane’s shirt in his locker.

Speaking during an Interview with Tyc sports, the Argentine added that it was during one of the El Classico fixtures he featured in during his early days on the pitch.

His words:

“I don’t ask for shirts, I usually swap them, but I asked Zidane once. If there is an Argentine I swap it with him, but, unless someone asks me, I’m not asking anyone.”