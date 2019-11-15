Lionel Messi Reveals Only Player He Once Begged For A Shirt Swap

by Valerie Oke
Argentina vs Paraguay: Fans Mock Lionel Messi For Leading Argentina To The Brink Of Copa America Exit
Messi

Six times Ballon D’or winner, Lionel Messi, has stated that he is not a fan of asking for a shirt swap but did it once because he could not resist the temptation to have Zinedine Zidane’s shirt in his locker.

Read Also: Messi Equals Cristiano Ronaldo’s LaLiga Record

Speaking during an Interview with Tyc sports, the Argentine added that it was during one of the El Classico fixtures he featured in during his early days on the pitch.

His words:

“I don’t ask for shirts, I usually swap them, but I asked Zidane once. If there is an Argentine I swap it with him, but, unless someone asks me, I’m not asking anyone.”

Tags from the story
lionel messi, Zinedine Zidane
0

You may also like

Soldado Seals Spurs Win Over Everton

My Ex-Girlfriend Left Me Because I Had Nothing to Offer Her – Nigerian Footballer

Pep Guardiola

Guardiola Pleased Despite City’s Draw Against M’Boro

‘The Media Is Trying To Write My Obituary’- Wayne Rooney

Boxing: Klitschko Beats Povetkin By Unanimous Decision.

Vela signs extension with Real Sociedad

Samuel Okwaraji

NFF Remembers Samuel Okwaraji After 30 Years

Chelsea Confirm Baba Raman Signing from Augsburg

Basketball: Pillars Jump Off Continental Campaign against Champions Primeiro d’Agosto Tonight.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *