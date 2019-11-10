Messi Equals Cristiano Ronaldo’s LaLiga Record

Six times Ballon D’or winner, Lionel Messi, was at the center of everything good as Spanish champions, Barcelona, destroyed Celta Vigo 4-1 during their domestic league on Saturday.

The Argentine went on to complete his hattrick with two well-executed freekicks to move back to the summit of the league table.

As a result of Messi’s impressive hatrick on Saturday, he has now leveled with Cristiano Ronaldo as the player with the most La Liga hat-tricks in history (34). Impressive isn’t it???