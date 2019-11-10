Messi Equals Cristiano Ronaldo’s LaLiga Record

by Valerie Oke
Image result for messi and ronaldo"
Messi and Ronaldo

Six times Ballon D’or winner, Lionel Messi, was at the center of everything good as Spanish champions, Barcelona, destroyed Celta Vigo 4-1 during their domestic league on Saturday.

The Argentine went on to complete his hattrick with two well-executed freekicks to move back to the summit of the league table.

As a result of Messi’s impressive hatrick on Saturday, he has now leveled with Cristiano Ronaldo as the player with the most La Liga hat-tricks in history (34). Impressive isn’t it???

