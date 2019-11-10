Actres Nwokoye Says She Lost Her Father, Mother Within 6 Months

by Eyitemi Majeed
Nollywood actress, Queen Nwokoye
Nollywood actress, Queen Nwokoye

Nollywood actress, Queen Nwokoye, has taken to her Instagram page to speak on how she felt after losing her parents within 6 months in 2019.

Firstly, she said she became an orphan but still doesn’t understand how she was able to pull through two burial ceremonies within the period.

Read Also: Actress Queen Nwokoyes Manager Duped Me, Orphan Laments, Pleads For Her Number

However, she said she has taken solace in the fact that they are both in a better place and that she has not only decided to be happy from now on but also put everything behind her.

What she wrote below:

Tags from the story
Queen Nwokoye
0

You may also like

Idris Elba – How I Almost Fell To My Death On A Movie Set In Africa

Abraham Great celebrates 40 with album concert

Y’all won’t believe what R&B Singer Adina Howard looks like now, she still poses in lingerie & gives lap dance at her shows (Photos/Video)

What Split? Juliet Ibrahim Shuts Down Break Up Rumours

Yvonne Nelson

‘I Lost My Ambassadorial Deal Because I Was Pregnant’: Yvonne Nelson

‘Forever My Blood Brother’- Banky W Celebrates Wizkid On His MOBO Award Win

Lawyer Representing Psquare, Festus Keyamo Reacts To Fight Video

Watch Mercy Johnson ‘Deal’ With Her Husband Over A Game

Nigerian Boxer, Anthony Joshua Speaks Yoruba And States His Best Food (video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *