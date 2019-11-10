Actres Nwokoye Says She Lost Her Father, Mother Within 6 Months

Nollywood actress, Queen Nwokoye, has taken to her Instagram page to speak on how she felt after losing her parents within 6 months in 2019.

Firstly, she said she became an orphan but still doesn’t understand how she was able to pull through two burial ceremonies within the period.

However, she said she has taken solace in the fact that they are both in a better place and that she has not only decided to be happy from now on but also put everything behind her.

What she wrote below: