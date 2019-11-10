Watch Video From Naming Ceremony Of Davido’s Son, Ifeanyi Adeleke

by Valerie Oke
Davido
Nigerian Singer Davido

Nigerian singer, Davermber 2019vid Adeleke also known as Davido had his baby’s naming ceremony on Saturday, 9th No.

The naming ceremony which attended by close family relations and wellwishers was a lavish celebration.

The highlight of the celebration was when Davido moved forward and prayed wholeheartedly for the newborn.

Read AlsoDavido Said He’d Change My Life In 6months, He Didn’t Lie: Peruzzi

The General public is sure expecting a definite date for the official wedding between the singer and heartthrob, Chioma Avril Rowland, even though a hint had been given that the wedding would hold in 2020.

Watch the video below:

Video from the naming ceremony of Ifeanyi Adeleke

