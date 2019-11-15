Peruzzi Confirms Dating Rumors With BBNaija Star Cee-c

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Peruzzi has indirectly confirmed that he is in relationship with former Big Brother Naija housemate, Cee-c.

The singer, who shared a screenshot of the time he was on a video call with the reality star, captioned it with sweet words as he acknowledged Cee-c.

In his post, he mentioned that Cee-c is his peace of mind and he was loving every moment of it.

He wrote: “Peace of mind. Battery recharged… Back to work, forever covered.”

See The Post Here: