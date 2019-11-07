Cee-C Releases Sexy Photos To Mark Her 27th Birthday

by Eyitemi Majeed
Former BBNaija housemate, Cee-C
Former BBNaija housemate, Cee-C

Double Wahala edition of Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Cee-C, has decided to celebrate her 27th birthday in a unique way as the reality TV star has been releasing some eye-popping photos of herself on her Instagram page in celebration of the special day.

Read Also: Mercy, Cee-C Become Brand Ambassador For Royal Hairs

Not only did she release the photos, but she also bragged about having a king’s body and we feel you need to see for yourself.

She wrote:

What a year 26 was, what a chapter! I am so blessed, so grateful to be living a life I used to dream of. I am still dreaming, and I have a feeling 27 will manifest more of my dreams into reality.
Thank you for all the love, the support, the prayers. I see it all but most importantly, I feel it.
Cheers to 2.

Crown on my head, got a king body.

More photo below:

 

Tags from the story
Cee-C, Cynthia Nwadiora
0

You may also like

Johnson Suleman

Apostle Suleman Reacts To Nigeria’s New Passport With ‘Herdsmen Inscription’

More Trouble as Nigerian Man Is Burnt to Death in South Africa

Edo state government releases N100 million for Lassa fever

Godwin Emefiele

“Why Nigeria May Fall Into Recession Again” – CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele

Fulani Herdsmen beat his colleague to death in Jigawa ( His reason will leave you speechless )

President Buhari says he is a very slow reader because he is an Ex-Soldier

Insecurity: Monarch Urges Yoruba Subjects to Shut Their Doors to Foreigners

We didn’t sponsor Ozubulu killings – APGA

kanu Nwankwo

Former Super Eagles Striker, Nwankwo Kanu, Laments Over Seized Property In Lagos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *