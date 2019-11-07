Cee-C Releases Sexy Photos To Mark Her 27th Birthday

Double Wahala edition of Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Cee-C, has decided to celebrate her 27th birthday in a unique way as the reality TV star has been releasing some eye-popping photos of herself on her Instagram page in celebration of the special day.

Read Also: Mercy, Cee-C Become Brand Ambassador For Royal Hairs

Not only did she release the photos, but she also bragged about having a king’s body and we feel you need to see for yourself.

She wrote:

What a year 26 was, what a chapter! I am so blessed, so grateful to be living a life I used to dream of. I am still dreaming, and I have a feeling 27 will manifest more of my dreams into reality.

Thank you for all the love, the support, the prayers. I see it all but most importantly, I feel it.

Cheers to 2.

Crown on my head, got a king body.

More photo below: