Cee-C Releases Stunning New Photos As She Turns 27

by Temitope Alabi
Cee-C
Cee-C

2018 BBNaija star, Cynthia Nwadiora popularly known as Ceec just turned a year older today. The reality TV star is today celebrating her 27th birthday.

Taking to her IG page, she shared a stunning image of herself in a gold outfit and penned a sweet birthday message to herself, alongside.

‘hello 27!
What a year 26 was, what a chapter! I am so blessed, so grateful to be living a life I used to dream of. I am still dreaming, and I have a feeling 27 will manifest more of my dreams into reality. Thank you for all the love, the support, the prayers. I see it all but most importantly, I feel it. Cheers to 27’.

cee-c
Cee- C
0

