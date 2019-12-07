Real Madrid Move Provisionally To The Top Of Table Following Victory Over Espanyol

by Valerie Oke
Real Madrid players jubilating a goal
Spanish giants, Real Madrid, have moved three points clear of the league table following their impressive 2-0 victory over Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday early kick-off.

The Los Blancos would now sit at the top of the league table pending the outcome of Barcelona vs Mallorca match.

Barcelona boss a superior goal difference to Real Madrid and a victory over Mallorca would see them move to the same 31 points but the defending champions would leapfrog the Los Blancos into first on the league table.

