She Said We Look Alike – Juliet Ibrahim Says As She Poses With Cardi B

by Temitope Alabi
Juliet Ibrahim, Cardi B
Juliet Ibrahim, Cardi B

Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim has been pictured with American rapper, Cardi B.

The actress took to her IG page to share photos of herself with the BODAK YELLOW rapper, adding a little bit of the conversation they had.

According to Juliet, cardi thinks they look alike.

The actress wrote;

She said we look alike oo. Make una judge the matter… lol 😝 Chris brown you are next on my meet and greet list oo I must give u a big kiss sha that’s all I know 🙄🙄💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻

