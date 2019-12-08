She Said We Look Alike – Juliet Ibrahim Says As She Poses With Cardi B

Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim has been pictured with American rapper, Cardi B.
The actress took to her IG page to share photos of herself with the BODAK YELLOW rapper, adding a little bit of the conversation they had.
According to Juliet, cardi thinks they look alike.
The actress wrote;
She said we look alike oo. Make una judge the matter… lol 😝 Chris brown you are next on my meet and greet list oo I must give u a big kiss sha that’s all I know 🙄🙄💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻