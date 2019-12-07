‘No Fear In My Eyes’, Says Anthony Joshua Ahead Of Showdown With Andy Ruiz

by Valerie Oke
Andy Ruiz Jnr', Anthony Joshua
Andy Ruiz Jnr’, Anthony Joshua

Less than 24 hours to the highly anticipated showdown between Nigerian born-British boxer, Anthony Joshua, and Andy Ruiz, the latter has taken to his Twitter handle to state that there is no fear around him.

Andy Ruiz shocked the boxing world when he knocked down Anthony Joshua during their boxing bout in June.

Read Also: DJ Cuppy In Saudi Arabia Ahead Of Anthony Joshua Vs Ruiz Match (Photos)

However, he would be putting his three belts on the line when the duo slug it out in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, 7th December.

He wrote:

No fear in my heart. No fear in my eyes. No fear in my mind.

Tags from the story
andy ruiz, Anthony Joshua
0

You may also like

Russia 2018: We are working hard to put things right – Victor Moses

No More Marathon Bombings: Metal Detectors to be installed in the Entire Moscow Marathon Route.

”Ozil is the soul of the midfield, anytime he plays he brings out the best of Iwobi. I love this man” – See How Fans Are Reacting To Arsenal’s First Ever Come Back In A Continental Competition For The First Time In 10 Years

Stoke Signs Morocaan, Assaidi, From Liverpool on a Season-Long Loan.

Balotelli Banned for Three Matches.

Dortmund fall to Bayern Munich in Bundesliga

Iheanacho, Iwobi, Oshoala Wins Big At Glo-CAF Awards

Female Banker to Represent Nigeria in the Country’s First Ever Olympic Marathon

The LMC Plans to Expel Clubs Guilty of Match-Fixing From the League.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *