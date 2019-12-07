‘No Fear In My Eyes’, Says Anthony Joshua Ahead Of Showdown With Andy Ruiz

Less than 24 hours to the highly anticipated showdown between Nigerian born-British boxer, Anthony Joshua, and Andy Ruiz, the latter has taken to his Twitter handle to state that there is no fear around him.

Andy Ruiz shocked the boxing world when he knocked down Anthony Joshua during their boxing bout in June.

Read Also: DJ Cuppy In Saudi Arabia Ahead Of Anthony Joshua Vs Ruiz Match (Photos)

However, he would be putting his three belts on the line when the duo slug it out in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, 7th December.

He wrote:

No fear in my heart. No fear in my eyes. No fear in my mind.