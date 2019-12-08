Please Leave My Babe Alone, Zlatan Begs Anthony Joshua

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Zlatan Ibile, has asked unified world heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, to kindly leave popular Nigeria disc jockey, Cuppy, alone.

The singer jokingly made the assertion that DJ Cuppy is his girlfriend while reaching out to the Nigerian born British boxer.

However, he has other reasons to thank the boxer for as he revealed that he $10k following his victory over Andy Ruiz on Saturday night.

He wrote:

I just won $10k !!! Joshua thank you ooooo !! But leave my babe @cuppymusic alone