Nigeria Customs Intercepts Rice Smuggler (Video)

In a viral video shared on the Internet, Some Nigerian customs officers were spotted with an unidentified rice smuggler.

The man was seen to have wrapped rice in bits around his body to bypass and form of suspicion.

However, luck was not in his side as he was accosted by an officer who searched and brought out the rice.

From the video shared, the man had hidden the rice around his waist, on his arms and some parts of his legs.

