See How DJ Cuppy Celebrated Anthony Joshua’s Victory (Photo)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nigerian disc Jockey, Cuppy is really doing a lot to spark the rumoured relationship between her and heavyweight world champion, Anthony Joshua.

Anthony Joshua and DJ Cuppy
Anthony Joshua and DJ Cuppy

The duo have been rumoured to have something going since AJ visited Nigeria some months ago. 

The beautiful billionaire heiress went to Saudi Arabia to cheer on the boxer to victory against Andy Ruiz Jr.

Also Read: Nigerians React As Anthony Joshua Defeats Andy Ruiz To Reclaim Titles

The Disc Jockey cum singer took to her Instagram page to celebrate his victory as she showered endearing words on AJ.

See her post below:

DJ Cuppy
DJ Cuppy’s post
0

