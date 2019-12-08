See How DJ Cuppy Celebrated Anthony Joshua’s Victory (Photo)

Popular Nigerian disc Jockey, Cuppy is really doing a lot to spark the rumoured relationship between her and heavyweight world champion, Anthony Joshua.

The duo have been rumoured to have something going since AJ visited Nigeria some months ago.

The beautiful billionaire heiress went to Saudi Arabia to cheer on the boxer to victory against Andy Ruiz Jr.

The Disc Jockey cum singer took to her Instagram page to celebrate his victory as she showered endearing words on AJ.

See her post below: