Twitter User Advises Nigerian Artistes To Use Their Platform To Fight For Nigeria; Patoranking Reacts

by Temitope Alabi
Singer Patoranking has responded to a Twitter user who criticized Nigerian artistes for not using their platforms to speak against the ills in society.

The Twitter user @dougidawg wrote:

You Nigeria musicians are not vocal enough
With the ongoing in this country
There should be call for occupy Nigeria
A tyrant is at the helm of affair..
We need to save this country from collapsing

Patoranking replied: “One Nigerian musician sang a song titled “Heal D World” how many times did you call the radio or Tv to request for the song?”

 

