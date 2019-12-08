Twitter User Advises Nigerian Artistes To Use Their Platform To Fight For Nigeria; Patoranking Reacts

Singer Patoranking has responded to a Twitter user who criticized Nigerian artistes for not using their platforms to speak against the ills in society.

The Twitter user @dougidawg wrote:

Read Also: Tiwa Savage, MI Abaga, Patoranking To Headline BBNaija Pepper Dem Finale

You Nigeria musicians are not vocal enough

With the ongoing in this country

There should be call for occupy Nigeria

A tyrant is at the helm of affair..

We need to save this country from collapsing

Patoranking replied: “One Nigerian musician sang a song titled “Heal D World” how many times did you call the radio or Tv to request for the song?”