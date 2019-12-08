Lady Escapes From Kidnappers’ Den After Bishop Oyedepo Started Speaking In tongues From A Flyer(Video)

Pastor David Oyedepo, the general overseer of Winners chapel, has shared the testimony of how a lady escaped from the kidnapper’s den after a flyer which had his photo fell out of her handbag and he started speaking in tongues from the flyer.

According to the cleric, this made the kidnappers uncomfortable and they all fell down.

Before the kidnappers could regain consciousness, the lady brought out a knife and cut herself loose as well as other captives.

The cleric made this known during his church service on Sunday, 8th December.

Watch the video below: