Attempted Stow Away On Aircraft Arrested At Lagos Airport

The spokesman of Air Peace, Stanley Olisa, has confirmed the arrest of a man believed to be in his early twenties while attempting to stow away into the wheel well of an Air Peace Owerri bound aircraft.

Speaking via a statement, he said the young man emerged from a nearby bush after beating the security operatives at the local airport and tried to gain access into the wheel well of the plane while it was preparing to take-off.

Full statement below:

“This morning, at exactly 9:10 at the MMA1 Lagos, an Owerri-bound Air Peace aircraft(flight P47252) was taxing towards the threshold for take-off, when a man, in his twenties, emerged from the bush along the runway and tried to gain access to the aircraft through the wheel-well.

“There was a private jet behind the aircraft. The pilot in command of the private jet informed the Air Peace pilot in command that a young man obviously in his twenties, was trying to force his way into the aircraft.

“The security wing of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, was alerted and the man was accosted and whisked away. He is currently in the regulator’s custody. When interrogated on why he took the action, the man stated that he thought the aircraft was headed overseas.

“We commend FAAN for its timely intervention. The regulator is already investigating the incident. “Air Peace remains committed to the safety of its customers and will continue to demonstrate this commitment in all aspects of its operations. At Air Peace, safety is at the heart of what we do. “