Tacha Shares Cryptic Post On Instagram After Partying In Mercy’s Hometown

Disqualified Big Brother Naija season 4 housemate, Natacha Akide, alias Tacha has shared a cryptic post on Instagram directed at an unknown individual.

The reality star, who just clocked 24 wrote;

“Always trying to put each other up for your selfish gains!

It field your happiness!

Anyways Sleep time!

Calabar today”

Information Nigeria recalls Tacha was pictured carpooling with Ike because they were both travelling to the east, Imo state to be specific.

The female reality star made an appearance at a club for her Ciroc tour in her rival, Mercy’s hometown on Thursday and she left for Calabar on Friday.

See the post below:

‍