Tacha Shares Cryptic Post On Instagram After Partying In Mercy’s Hometown

by Amaka Odozi

Disqualified Big Brother Naija season 4 housemate, Natacha Akide, alias Tacha has shared a cryptic post on Instagram directed at an unknown individual.

Tacha
Reality star, Tacha

The reality star, who just clocked 24  wrote;

“Always trying to put each other up for your selfish gains!

It field your happiness!

Anyways Sleep time!

Calabar today”

Information Nigeria recalls Tacha was pictured carpooling with Ike because they were both travelling to the east, Imo state to be specific.

The female reality star made an appearance at a club for her Ciroc tour in her rival, Mercy’s hometown on Thursday and she left for Calabar on Friday.

Read Also: “He Has Always Been My Help”, Khafi Says As She Shares New Photo With Her Fiance, Gedoni

See the post below:

Tacha's post

Tags from the story
ike, mercy, Tacha
0

You may also like

Nigeria comes first in abortion pill search country in the world

Toke Makinwa Can’t Wait To Meet Her Future Husband & She Has A Lot Of Questions For Him

Photo: D’banj Receives Head From Female Fan On Stage

How Drug Abuse Almost Ruined Toyin Aimakhu Life In 2016

Ghanaian celebrity, Akuapem Poloo and Cardi B

Ghanaian Actress, Akuapem Poloo Dances Unclad After Getting A ‘Shout-Out’ From Cardi B (Video)

Prince Adekunle Is Dead

Uti Nwachukwu TWEETS About The Fake Lives Of Naija Celebs

Uche Jumbo

Uche Jumbo Speaks On Family, Life, Career (Video)

Angela Bassett 25 years later…she almost still looks the same (photo)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *