Air Peace Passenger Sent To Two Weeks In Prison For Smoking Onboard

A passenger of Air Peace airline has been sentenced to two weeks in prison by a magistrate court in Ogba, Lagos, for smoking onboard.

The passenger was however given an option of N200,000 fine by the court in its Wednesday ruling.

The passenger was said to have been caught smoking by Adewale Oyebade, a flight attendant while carrying out safety checks during the flight.

The Air Peace flight P4 7558, where the incident took place was said to heading from Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Lagos, on December 11.

Stanley Olisa, Air Peace corporate communications executive, in a statement, notes that smoking onboard is in violation of global aviation regulation.

He added also that the consciousness of the flight attendant is proof of the airline’s commitment to passengers safety.