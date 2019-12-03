Bible Or Quran Is Not Responsible For Your Spiritual Mumu: Nollywood Actor Slams Etinosa

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has slammed his colleague, Etinosa Idemudia, for using the Bible as an ashtray for her smoke by telling her that the holy books are not responsible for her ‘spiritual mumu.’

The controversial actor made this known via his Instagram page on Tuesday, 3rd December.

He wrote:

@etinosaofficial The bible or Quran is not responsible for your spiritual mumu, beg #Mercy for intelligence… 🤣🤣Where exactly were you when God was distributing common sense in #EdoState? 🤣At your age, you dont know how to behave like an adult in public? Wait, even if the bushy #hair on your armpit is not lecturing you about how to #respect the holy bible, why is it not giving you the boldness to use the Quran for ashtray too? 🤣At least you should be able to also boast to our muslim brothers that spiritual mumu is better than winning #BBnaija? 🙄Madam, did you ask anyone to give you the #bible before you allegedly use it for ashtray? 🤷‍♂️So why allegedly asking people to give you a Quran so you can mess it up in two seconds?🤣 Do you need more spiritual Eba to gather enough courage before disrespecting the Quran.